Sensational Rory McIlroy wins the RBC Canadian Open

Rory McIlroy wins the Canadian Open to claim his 16th career PGA Tour title.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy shot a final round of 61 to win the RBC Canadian Open on Sunday.

McIlroy was in sublime form, blitzing the field to finish on nine under par for the day and 22 under for the tournament at the Hamilton Golf and Country Club,

McIlroy broke the tournament record by five shots to claim his 16th career PGA Tour title, with Ireland's Shane Lowry and American Webb Simpson finishing tied for second place.

And it was a good day for Northern Ireland golfers as Graeme McDowell also secured his spot at The Open Championship at his home town of Portrush.

McDowell needed to finish in the top 10, and a tournament score of 10-under-par saw him finish tied eighth overall alongside Danny Willett and Henrik Stenson.

"Obviously this is a huge tournament to win, I'm very proud of myself, but going forward for this season, to play the way I did in a final round like this, I'm going to take a lot from this and I'm excited for next week," McIlroy said.

"I said from the start I wanted to be aggressive. I played with so much freedom yesterday and I just wanted to keep that going today.

"Tied for the lead going out and playing with that freedom, it gives me so much confidence."