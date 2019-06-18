Will Phil Mickelson ever complete golf's career Grand Slam?

Phil Mickelson needs US Open victory to complete the career Grand Slam

Phil Mickelson’s search for US Open victory has had to wait another year, but will the 49-year-old ever be able to complete golf's Grand Slam?

The 49-year-old arrived at Pebble Beach needing US Open victory to become only the sixth player in the modern era to have won all four majors in their career.

Mickelson had high hopes in California, at a venue where he registered five of his 44 PGA Tour titles, with the five-time major champion starting the opening with rounds of 72 and 69 to head into the weekend eight strokes off the pace.

Mickelson won the Masters three times and then both the PGA Championship and The Open

Any chance of a first major success since 2013 ended with a third-round 75, before Mickelson signed off his 28th US Open appearance with a closing 72 to end the week on four over.

Mickelson's next attempt will be at Winged Foot next June, where he registered one of his six runner-up finishes at US Opens, where a win would make him the oldest winner in major history.

