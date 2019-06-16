Phil Mickelson hopeful of Grand Slam despite poor week at US Open

Phil Mickelson was looking to complete the career Grand Slam at Pebble Beach

Phil Mickelson is refusing to give up on the possibility of completing golf's Grand Slam, despite another disappointing week at the US Open.

Mickelson arrived at Pebble Beach, the setting for five of his 44 PGA Tour titles, looking to win the event at the 28th attempt and become only the sixth player in the modern era to win all four majors.

The six-time US Open runner-up went into the weekend eight strokes off the pace after rounds of 72 and 69, before his hopes ended over the weekend with scores of 75 and 72.

Mickelson ended the week on four over

"It's not like I'm going to stop trying," Mickelson said. "I enjoy the challenge, but I thought this was a really good chance for me.

"I didn't putt my best, I didn't chip my best. I actually played okay tee to green and I hit a lot of good shots. My short game was not what it usually is and hasn't been this year. I'm going to work on that a little bit."

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

The US Open heads to Winged Foot in 2020, where Mickelson finished runner-up in 2006, before heading to Torrey Pines and the Country Club over the following two years.

Mickelson would become the oldest major winner in history if he was to ever add to his five major titles, with the 49-year-old keen to take positives from a frustrating performance at Pebble Beach.

Mickelson won his last major title in 2013

"Dealing with losing in this game is a huge thing because even the greatest winners win such a small percentage of the time," Mickelson added.

"I have had so many special moments here at Pebble Beach that I can't help but play here and not be thankful and appreciative and grateful for all the gifts that I've been given and to be able to play and compete in this event.

How The 2019 US Open Was Won Live on

"This was my first event as a pro, 1992, here. Even though I didn't play my best this week it is a special place and so fun to be a part of it.

"It [Pebble Beach] is a perfect hard test. When you struggle a little bit or if you pull shots like I did it's very penalizing. The guys playing well have a chance to separate and make some birdies and reward great shots."