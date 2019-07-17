The 148th Open: Will Rory McIlroy win The Open at Royal Portrush?

Rory McIlroy heads to Royal Portrush as one of the favourites for Open victory, but will the Northern Irishman be able to register a fifth major title this week?

McIlroy is looking to impress on home soil and win the Claret Jug for the first time since 2014, at a venue where he shot the course record as a 16-year-old.

The 30-year-old is already a two-time winner on the PGA Tour this season, having followed victory at The Players with another at the Canadian Open, with McIlroy now chasing a maiden title on European soil since the 2016 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open.

McIlroy has an impressive record at golf's original major, with top-five finishes in his last three appearances since missing the 2015 contest through injury, with the world No 3 now bidding to join the likes of Seve Ballesteros and Phil Mickelson as five-time major champions.

