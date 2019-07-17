Golf News

News

The 148th Open: Will Rory McIlroy win The Open at Royal Portrush?

Last Updated: 16/07/19 1:38pm

Rory McIlroy heads to Royal Portrush as one of the favourites for Open victory, but will the Northern Irishman be able to register a fifth major title this week?

McIlroy is looking to impress on home soil and win the Claret Jug for the first time since 2014, at a venue where he shot the course record as a 16-year-old.

The 30-year-old is already a two-time winner on the PGA Tour this season, having followed victory at The Players with another at the Canadian Open, with McIlroy now chasing a maiden title on European soil since the 2016 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open.

McIlroy has an impressive record at golf's original major, with top-five finishes in his last three appearances since missing the 2015 contest through injury, with the world No 3 now bidding to join the likes of Seve Ballesteros and Phil Mickelson as five-time major champions.

Also See:

Will McIlroy win The Open on home soil? Cast your vote on whether you think McIlroy will become the Champion Golfer of the Year!

Watch The Open from July 18-21 live on Sky Sports' dedicated channel. Live coverage begins on Thursday July 18 from 6.30am on Sky Sports The Open and Sky Sports Main Event.

Trending

©2019 Sky UK