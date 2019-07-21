The Open: Highlights from Shane Lowry's major win at Royal Portrush

4:52 Take a look at all of Shane Lowry's best moments from all four rounds at The Open at Royal Portrush. Take a look at all of Shane Lowry's best moments from all four rounds at The Open at Royal Portrush.

Shane Lowry claimed a breakthrough major victory with at The 148th Open, where he produced a number of memorable highlights on his way to a six-shot win.

The Irishman took a four-shot lead into Sunday at Royal Portrush and never lost his advantage during a wet and windy final round, with a one-over 72 extending his cushion on the final day.

Lowry holed a six-footer to salvage a bogey at the first and posted back-to-back birdies from the third, before picking up another shot on the par-five seventh to go six clear.

How the 2019 Open Was Won Live on

Three bogeys in a four-hole stretch around the turn briefly reduced his lead to four when playing partner Fleetwood birdied the par-five 12th, before Lowry cancelled out a bogey at the 14th with a birdie at the next to give himself a commanding cushion over the closing stretch.

Lowry played alongside Fleetwood - who finished second on nine under - during the final day

With record crowds cheering him on, Lowry then parred the last three holes - tapping in from close-range at the last - to be crowned Champion Golfer of the Year.

