Women's British Open podcast: Trish Johnson, Meghan MacLaren guest

The Sky Sports Golf podcast is out on the road once again this week, with a special edition live from the AIG Women's British Open.

Host Josh Antmann is joined by Trish Johnson and Meghan MacLaren to discuss all the latest storylines in the golfing world and look ahead to the final women's major of the year.

Georgia Hall claimed a maiden major win at the 2018 Women's British Open

Following on from criticism about slow play in the Evian Championship, the panel give their suggestions on what can be done to speed up the sport and look at how golf's governing bodies can help to promote the game better.

The trio reflect on the key storylines from last week's major in France and discuss the players who could impress this week at Woburn, while Trish talks about the changes Rory McIlroy needs to make to his game after a disappointing finish to the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational.

Off the golf course, Trish share some untold stories about Dame Laura Davies and also recalls the time she got the opportunity to play football with Zinedine Zidane!