Women's British Open: Georgia Hall devastated by trophy theft

Georgia Hall has revealed she was left distraught by the theft of her British Open trophy as she gets ready to defend her title this week.

The 23-year-old from Bournemouth won the first major of her career and became just the third Brit to win the Open since it became a major back in 2001 with a thrilling comeback win at Royal Lytham St Anne's last year.

But ahead of the 2019 Open, which gets underway at Woburn on Thursday, live and exclusive on Sky Sports, Hall explained she will not be able to return the trophy she won in 2018.

"A couple of months ago it got stolen," she told Sky Sports News, adding that she has a replacement trophy on the way.

"Unfortunately these things happen but it was very upsetting at the time."

Asked how her life has changed since winning her first major, Hall said: "I'm still the same person but I have had a lot more media attention and people watching - definitely in America as well.

"It's been a good positive change. It's been a very quick year but I am excited to defend my title this week.

"I love links golf [and playing on courses like Royal Lytham], it is where I feel most at home but this (here at Woburn) is far from that.

"This is American style, with big greens and it's quite long off the tee. I've got a good chance as long as I hit some good shots, we'll see."

