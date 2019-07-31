Mel Reid chasing Solheim Cup place at Women's British Open

Mel Reid is chasing a maiden major title at the Women's British Open

Mel Reid wants to give European captain Catriona Matthew a Solheim Cup selection dilemma with a strong performance at the Women’s British Open.

Reid has played in three of the last four editions of the biennial contest but is currently a long way outside of the automatic qualification places for Team Europe this time around, meaning the 31-year-old may have to rely on a captain's pick if she is to appear at Gleneagles.

The Englishwoman is back inside the world's top 100 after following a tied-third finish at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship with a tied-37th finish at the Evian Championship, with Reid looking to continue her upturn in form over the final two Solheim Cup qualification events.

"I don't want to just play well to get into the Solheim Cup, I want to play well for my own thing," Reid told the media on Wednesday. "If I play well these next few weeks, I feel like that will take care of itself.

Reid played alongside Charley Hull during the opening session in 2017

"Obviously everybody is asking me about it. I feel like I've come into some form the last six, seven weeks, which is what you want when a Solheim Cup is in four or five weeks.

"I'd say I'm probably one of the more informed European players, which hopefully is giving Beanie [Catriona Matthew] more of a headache than what she's already got. There's a lot of good players that are either in the team or knocking on the door of it."

Reid plays alongside Moriya Jutanugarn and Sei Young Kim for the first two rounds at Woburn, while Charley Hull begins her bid for her maiden major title - at her home course - with Shanshan Feng and Hannah Green.

"I'd really love to win this event on home turf, but I'm not going to say that it would be the be all and end all, because I don't want to put pressure on myself," Hull said.

Hull heads into the week as world No 27

"I like the way they've set it up this time. It's playing a lot longer, so it's nice. My favourite holes are the third, ninth and 14th, because they are tough holes, great holes."

