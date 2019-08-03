Hinako Shibuno leads the Women's British Open as Charley Hull and Bronte Law falter

Hinako Shibuno's dream debut continued on Saturday as she fired a five-under 67 to seize a two-shot lead going into the final round at the Women's British Open.

The 20-year-old Japanese star, who is making her LPGA Tour and major championship debut, hit six birdies in the final nine holes of the third round to move to 14 under.

Overnight leader Ashleigh Buhai started with a three-shot lead at Woburn Golf Club but stumbled with three bogeys in five holes to finish level par for the day, two shots behind Shibuno.

Britain's defending champion Georgia Hall sits 10 shots off the lead

Meanwhile, the British charge faltered as England's Bronte Law and local favourite Charley Hull sit tied for seventh at nine under, five shots off the lead.

The pair both shot two-under par rounds but fell to seventh as Americans Morgan Pressel and Lizette Salas, and top-ranked Jin Young Ko, moved into a tie for fourth on 10 under.

Defending champion Georgia Hall also fell out of the reckoning with a two-over 74, leaving her 10 shots shy of leader Shibuno.

