Brits Bronte Law and Charley Hull five back at Women's British Open as Ashleigh Buhai leads

British pair Bronte Law and Charley Hull lead the home charge at the Women's British Open, but are still five shots back from surprise leader Ashleigh Buhai of South Africa.

Bronte Law produced a five-under-par 67 on Friday but lies five shots off the lead at the halfway stage of the Women's British Open at Woburn.

Britain's top-ranked player fired five birdies to join the large group containing fellow Englishwoman Charley Hull in a tie for fourth on seven under.

Law told Sky Sports Golf: "I'm really happy with how I played. I played some really solid golf and holed a couple more putts today which I kind of went out with that intention.

"There were some tricky pins out there and I managed to pick up a couple of birdies in places I didn't expect to so that's always nice."

Charley Hull had excellent backing at her home club

Three bogeys around the turn hindered Hull's progress but the 23-year-old made amends with back-to-back birdies at the 15th and 16th to card a two-under 70.

Hull said: "I would have taken seven under before the tournament but I'm a bit frustrated as I was eight under halfway through the round.

"I said to myself 'I'm hitting it well, why can't I make a couple of birdies coming in?' And I did, so I'm happy with that."

However, the home duo were left trailing in the wake of leader Ashleigh Buhai, who followed up her first-round 65 with a blemish-free 67 to move to 12 under.

Ashleigh Buhai leads on 12 under par

Buhai, a 30-year-old South African, who has never won on the LPGA Tour, birdied four of the final eight holes to finish three shots clear of second placed Hinako Shibuno on nine under, with American Lizette Salas a further shot back in third.

Buhai said: "I'm trying not to keep thinking it's a major. It's just another tournament. I just keep trying to do what I've done the last few weeks. I've kept the mistakes off the card the last two days."

Defending champion Georgia Hall lies a shot further back of compatriots Law and Hull on six under after a three-under 69.

