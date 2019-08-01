Wyndham Championship: Brandt Snedeker and Jordan Spieth two shots off first-round lead

Brandt Snedeker is targeting a 10th PGA Tour title

Brandt Snedeker enjoyed a strong start to his Wyndham Championship title defence after a faultless six-under 64 left him two shots off the lead on a day of low-scoring at Sedgefield Country Club.

Latest leaderboard Wyndham Championship

The 38-year-old American, who fired an 11-under 59 in the first round last year, took advantage of calm conditions and soft greens to make three birdies on both the front and back nine, including back-to-back birdies at the 10th and 11th.

South Korean pair Byeong Hun An and Sungjae Im hold the clubhouse lead after they both opened with eight-under 62s, with Rory Sabbatini, Mackenzie Hughes and American duo Patrick Rodgers and Johnson Wagner at seven under.

Jordan Spieth picked up four shots in a three-hole stretch on his back nine to surge up the leaderboard before he salvaged a bogey at the 18th, after an errant drive, as the three-time major champion carded a six-under 64.

Jordan Spieth escaped with a bogey at the 18th after a wayward tee shot

Webb Simpson, who finished second at last week's WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational, maintained his good form with a six-under 64.

The 2011 champion mixed an eagle, six birdies and two bogeys as he ended the day alongside Ireland's Seamus Power, who didn't drop a shot as he made an eagle and four birdies.

Paul Casey, who was playing alongside Spieth, finished the first round a shot further back as the Englishman made three successive birdies at the 15th, 16th and 17th in a bogey-free five-under 65.

Live PGA Tour Golf Live on

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

Martin Kaymer began with a four-under 66, which included four birdies on the back nine, as the German aided his bid to retain his PGA Tour card.

Only the top 125 players in the FedExCup standings after this week's event will be eligible for the season-ending play-offs and will also secure full playing privileges for the 2019-20 season.

The two-time major winner sits in 146th place, while fellow European Alex Noren, who started the week in 125th spot, opened with a one-under 69 as he aims to reach the FedExCup Play-Offs for a second straight season.