Women's British Open: Bronte Law plays down top-British ranking

Bronte Law is looking to impress on home soil at the Women's British Open

Bronte Law believes being the highest-ranked British player doesn’t add any extra pressure as she bids for a maiden major title at the Women’s British Open.

The 24-year-old heads into the final women's major of the year as the top-seeded British golfer in the world rankings, with the world No 22 higher than in the standings than both Charley Hull and defending champion Georgia Hall.

Law is already a winner on the LPGA Tour this season after a breakthrough victory at the Pure Silk Championship, with a tied-22nd finish at the Evian Championship last week seeing her arrive at Woburn with her career-highest world ranking.

"That's just a number on paper, so for me that's not really something that I'm focusing on," Law said in a pre-tournament press conference. "Every week you have to go out and prove yourself.

Law is yet to register a major top-10 in her career

"You go out and you try and win, so it doesn't really matter what ranking I am. I'm going to prepare the best that I can this week and go after that win."

Hall became just the fifth British winner in women's major history with her two-shot win at Royal Lytham and St Annes last year, following on from Laura Davies, Alison Nicholas, Karen Stupples and Catriona Matthew, with Law hoping for further home success to boost the women's game in the UK.

Charley Hull is also among the British challengers chasing a maiden major title

"I think what Georgia [Hall] achieved last year is definitely a steppingstone to kind of where we should be in terms of the recognition that we deserve," Law added.

"We have a long way to go. I think the fact that we have three British players highly ranked in the rankings is something that is going to help that.

"We have to do the extraordinary to kind of be even slightly noticed. You can only hope that that's going to improve, but we'll see."

Watch the AIG Women's British Open throughout the week live on Sky Sports. Live coverage begins on Thursday from 11am on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Mix.