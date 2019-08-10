Northern Trust: Patrick Reed takes one-shot lead into final round

1:54 Patrick Reed is pleased to be back in contention again on the PGA Tour after taking a one-shot lead into the final round of the Northern Trust. Patrick Reed is pleased to be back in contention again on the PGA Tour after taking a one-shot lead into the final round of the Northern Trust.

Patrick Reed tops a star-studded leaderboard heading into the final round of the Northern Trust, where Justin Rose and Rory McIlroy are part of the chasing pack.

Reed fired a four-under 67 at Liberty National to get to 14 under and a shot clear of Abraham Ancer, with Brandt Snedeker - who fired a round-of-the-day 63 - sharing third with Jon Rahm.

Danny Willett sits three strokes off the pace in tied-fifth alongside Rose and Harold Varner III, while McIlroy birdied two of his final three holes to get to 10 under and within four of the lead.

McIlroy posted a one-under 70 during the third round

Reed began the day two strokes back but holed a 15-footer at the third and picked up a shot at the par-five sixth, before getting up and down from a greenside bunker to birdie the par-five eighth and reach the turn one ahead.

The 29-year-old doubled his advantage with a tap-in birdie at the 10th after almost holing his approach, only for Rahm to briefly get within one after following back-to-back birdies from the 12th by going inches away from a hole-in-one at the par-three 14th.

Rahm will play alongside Snedeker on Sunday

Ancer also posted three straight birdies from the 12th to temporarily move into top spot, as Reed carded his first bogey of the week at the 15th after nearly going out of bounds with his approach.

A two-shot swing saw Ancer post a three-putt bogey at the 16th to drop back behind Reed, who rolled in a 10-foot birdie at the 17th and then scrambled a par from the sand at the last to set the clubhouse target.

Reed is looking for a first victory since the 2018 Masters

Ancer drained a six-footer to salvage a four at the 18th to close a three-under 68 and ensure he'll go out in the final group on Sunday, with Rahm on 12 under after a two-under 69.

Willett made his move by posting back-to-back birdies from the 13th and following a chip-in eagle at the 16th with a six-foot gain at the next, briefly lifting him within one of the lead, only to bogey the last and slip back to 11 under.

Three birdies in the last seven holes helped Rose to a two-under 69, as overnight leader Dustin Johnson slipped out of contention after an erratic driving display on his way to a third-round 74.

