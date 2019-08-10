Northern Trust: Justin Rose, Rory McIlroy still hopeful of victory

2:00 Rory McIlroy believes he still has a chance of winning the Northern Trust after a strong finish to his third round. Rory McIlroy believes he still has a chance of winning the Northern Trust after a strong finish to his third round.

Justin Rose and Rory McIlroy haven’t given up hope of victory at the Northern Trust after both making fast finishes to their third rounds in New Jersey.

McIlroy birdied two of his final three holes to close out a one-under 70 at Liberty National, lifting him inside the top-10 and within four strokes of leader Jon Rahm.

The Northern Irishman found water with his opening tee shot as well as three-putting the 10th and missing from four feet to save par at the 14th, although was pleased to post back-to-back birdies from the 16th to bolster his hopes of a third win of the season.

McIlroy has already won the Players Championship and Canadian Open in 2019

"I'm still right there and have a chance tomorrow," McIlroy said. "To play the course in two under par from there, I thought was pretty good effort.

"I made a couple of sloppy mistakes, but I made a couple nice birdies coming in. Just to shoot under par today going into tomorrow was a nice little bit of momentum.

"I would like to see this wind play down a little bit so we could play a little more aggressively. If the wind lies down a little bit tomorrow, I think [I can] maybe fire at a few more pins and try to be a bit more aggressive."

McIlroy is joined in a share of eighth by playing partner Louis Oosthuizen, while Rose is a shot closer to the lead in tied-fifth after finishing his third-round 69 with three birdies in his last seven holes.

Rose is bidding to become the first player to win the FedExCup in successive years

"The finish was everything today," said Rose, who matched McIlroy in birdieing the 16th and 17th. "I felt like during the beginning part of the round, I was frustrated.

"I felt like I was playing well, but not really getting the score to go along with it. I eagled the eighth hole, which I felt could start something, but then threw a couple of bogeys at it right after that.

"From that point, I decided to kind of just be patient as I could. The finish has definitely put me back in it going into tomorrow, which is fantastic."

Who will win the Northern Trust? Watch the final round of the Northern Trust on Sunday live from 5pm on Sky Sports Golf and 7.30pm on Sky Sports Main Event.