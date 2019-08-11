PGA Tour to review pace-of-play policy after player criticism

Bryson DeChambeau has been criticised by his fellow professionals for the pace of his play at the Northern Trust this week

The PGA Tour say they will take a "deeper look" at their pace-of-play policy after controversies arose at this week's Northern Trust.

Two videos of Bryson DeChambeau taking over two minutes to take shots went viral this week, leading to criticism from fellow players.

The Tour's current policy only addresses players whose groups have fallen out of position, but they are considering extending it to all players who take too long over their strokes.

Tyler Dennis, the PGA Tour's chief of operations, said: "We know that the individual habits of players when they are preparing to hit a shot can quickly become a focal point in today's world, and our players and fans are very passionate about this issue.

1:18 Bryson DeChambeau has passionately defended himself following allegations of slow play which he describes as 'not fair' Bryson DeChambeau has passionately defended himself following allegations of slow play which he describes as 'not fair'

"We have leveraged our ShotLink technology to provide every player with a pace-of-play report that they can access which breaks down the varying parts of their game and gives feedback on the amount of time on average that the player takes to hit a particular shot.

"We are currently in the process of reviewing this aspect of pace of play and asking ourselves, 'Is there a better way to do it?'

"We think technology definitely plays a key role in all of this and we are thinking about new and innovative ways to use it to address these situations."

Justin Thomas, who played with DeChambeau during the first two days of the Northern Trust, said of his Ryder Cup team-mate: "I like Bryson as a person, but he's a slow golfer.

2:45 Bryson DeChambeau was criticised for the length of time taken to make a putt at the Northern Trust. Should he have been penalised? Bryson DeChambeau was criticised for the length of time taken to make a putt at the Northern Trust. Should he have been penalised?

"I hate saying this because I don't want Bryson to think I'm throwing him under the bus or anything like that, but it's just unfortunate where the pace of play is in the game at the moment."

Eddie Pepperell was even more critical of DeChambeau, writing on Twitter on Saturday in reference to the 25-year-old: "Slow players do this to their playing partners, making the game less enjoyable.

"Problem is, the unaffected, single-minded twit, in this instance, doesn't care much for others."

DeChambeau defended himself, saying: "When people start talking to me about slow play and how I'm killing the game, I'm doing this and that to the game, that is complete and utter you-know-what. That's not fair."