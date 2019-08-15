BMW Championship: Justin Thomas, Jason Kokrak share lead at Medinah

1:58 Justin Thomas looks back at highlights from his bogey-free 65 at the BMW Championship and has a get-well message for Sky Sports' Rob Lee! Justin Thomas looks back at highlights from his bogey-free 65 at the BMW Championship and has a get-well message for Sky Sports' Rob Lee!

Justin Thomas fired a bogey-free 65 to hold a share of the lead after the opening round of the BMW Championship, where Tiger Woods got off to a slow start.

Thomas struck seven birdies on a day of extremely low scoring at Medinah Country Club, where only two of the 69-man field finished over par, to join Jason Kokrak at the top of the leaderboard.

World No 1 Brooks Koepka joined defending FedExCup champion Justin Rose in posting an opening-round 68, with Rory McIlroy four strokes back on three under and Woods facing a battle to qualify for the season-ending Tour Championship after a one-under 71.

Woods started the week 38th in the FedExCup standings

"I probably would say that I had the worst warm-up I've ever had in my life this morning," Thomas said. "I didn't know what it was going to do. I'm usually pretty good at finding my way around a golf course and finding something, but definitely didn't expect that today."

Playing alongside Adam Scott and Paul Casey, Thomas fired his approach at the par-four fourth to tap-in range and took advantage of the par-five fifth and seventh, before holing a 10-footer at the ninth to close a front-nine 32.

Thomas, without a win in 2019, has posted top-12 finishes in his last four starts

The former world No 1 converted from six feet to save par at the 11th and 13th and extend his blemish-free card, with Thomas then following back-to-back birdies from the 14th by draining a monster 55-footer at the 16th on his way to setting the clubhouse target.

Kokrak joined Thomas on seven under after pitching-in an eagle at the 10th and adding three birdies on his back nine, while Jim Furyk and Joel Dahmen sit in the group sharing third spot after both making bogey-free starts to the week.

Furyk won the FedExCup in 2010

Lucas Glover, Patrick Cantlay and Brandt Snedeker complete the quintet on six under, with FedExCup leader Koepka on four under and a shot ahead of playing partner McIlroy after posting an eagle and three birdies in a five-hole stretch over his back nine.

McIlroy rolled in a 10-footer at the first although missed an opportunity from halve the distance at the third, before cancelling out a three-putt bogey at the fourth with a two-putt gain at the par-five next.

The Northern Irishman failed to take advantage of the par-five 10th but almost holed his approach at the next, leaving a tap-in birdie, with McIlroy holing a 10-foot birdie at the 15th and then closing out an opening-round 69 with a run of pars.

