Tour Championship: Who is still in the running to win the FedExCup?

2:13 The PGA Tour season reaches its climax this month with the FedExCup Play-Offs, with the Tour Championship live on Sky Sports The PGA Tour season reaches its climax this month with the FedExCup Play-Offs, with the Tour Championship live on Sky Sports

The PGA Tour season reaches its climax this week at the Tour Championship, where 30 players are still in the running to win the FedExCup and its $15million jackpot.

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

Only the leading 30 players in the FedExCup standings are eligible to tee it up at East Lake for the final event of the campaign, where Tiger Woods famously registered his comeback victory and 80th PGA Tour victory in 2018.

Woods is a notable absentee this time around after ending the season 42nd in the standings, with Champion Golfer of the Year Shane Lowry, former world No 1 Jason Day and 2015 FedExCup champion Jordan Spieth among the other names to fail to qualify for Atlanta.

Justin Thomas starts the week top of the FedExCup standings after winning the BMW Championship, where he will have a new advantage after a format change to the season finale.

Justin Thomas claimed his first win of the season at Medinah last week

In previous years the FedExCup points were reset ahead of the Tour Championship and were two separate competitions, whereas the 2019 contest sees Thomas start on 10 under and all players given a stroke-based advantage according to their position in the standings.

Patrick Cantlay sits second on eight under after his runner-up finish at Medinah and world No 1 Brooks Koepka begins on seven under, with Northern Trust winner Patrick Reed and Rory McIlroy the next two in the standings and on six and five under respectively.

Rory McIlroy is a two-time winner on the PGA Tour in 2019

The players positioned between sixth and 10th start on four under and the next five in the standings beginning on three under, with the golfers dropping by one stroke for every five in the field.

Jason Kokrak begins in 30th position and ten strokes off the lead, with the winner of this year's Tour Championship also crowned as the 2018-19 FedExCup champion.

Starting positions for Tour Championship

-10 Justin Thomas

-8 Patrick Cantlay

Live PGA Tour Golf Live on

-7 Brooks Koepka

-6 Patrick Reed

-5 Rory McIlroy

Jon Rahm will play alongside McIlroy for the opening round on Thursday

-4 Jon Rahm, Matt Kuchar, Xander Schauffele, Webb Simpson, Abraham Ancer

-3 Gary Woodland, Tony Finau, Adam Scott, Dustin Johnson, Hideki Matsuyama

-2 Paul Casey, Justin Rose, Brandt Snedeker, Rickie Fowler, Kevin Kisner

Live PGA Tour Golf Live on

-1 Marc Leishman, Tommy Fleetwood, Corey Conners, Sungjae Im, Chez Reavie

E Bryson DeChambeau, Louis Oosthuizen, Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, Jason Kokrak

Who will win the FedExCup? Watch the Tour Championship throughout the week live on Sky Sports. Live coverage begins on Thursday from 6pm on Sky Sports Golf.