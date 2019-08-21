Tour Championship podcast: Preview of FedExCup season finale

Listen or subscribe on:

The Sky Sports Golf podcast's journey through the FedExCup Play-Offs continues, with Rob Lee and Tim Barter joining Josh Antmann live from the Tour Championship.

The panel look ahead to the PGA Tour's season finale at East Lake, where Justin Thomas leads the season-long standings and is in pole position to claim the $15m season jackpot.

Justin Thomas is No 1 in the FedExCup standings, with Brooks Koepka in third spot

The trio reflect on Thomas' record-breaking win at the BMW Championship last week and discuss whether they think the new points system for the Play-Offs is working.

Away from Atlanta, there's debate about whether Thomas Pieters will be under consideration for a Ryder Cup place next autumn after his return to the winner's circle at the Czech Masters.

There's also a look at the European Tour's new plans to improve pace of play, as well as another tricky edition of Ponder the Pro.