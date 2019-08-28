BMW PGA Championship: More Ryder Cup winners commit to Wentworth

Tyrrell Hatton, Paul Casey and Ian Poulter are the latest to confirm they will play at Wentworth

Ten of Europe's winning 2018 Ryder Cup team have confirmed they will feature at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth this September.

Paul Casey, Tyrrell Hatton and Ian Poulter are the latest names added to the field for the fourth Rolex Series event of the season, which also marks the start of the qualification campaign for the 2020 Ryder Cup.

All three players won points in Team Europe's 17.5-10.5 victory at Le Golf National in 2018, with the trio hoping to impress over the next 12 months and qualify for Padraig Harrington's team at Whistling Straits.

Casey and Hatton played alongside each other during the Ryder Cup in Paris

"I always get such incredible support when I return home to play on English soil, so I'm really looking forward to playing the BMW PGA Championship," Poulter said.

"The fact that it will be the first counting event for the 2020 Ryder Cup of course gives it some extra importance for me, as making it onto Padraig Harrington's European team will once again be my biggest goal over the next 12 months."

Thomas Bjorn captained Europe to victory in 2018

Defending champion Francesco Molinari returns to try and replicate last year's two-shot victory over Rory McIlroy, who also features, with Tommy Fleetwood, Alex Noren, Jon Rahm, Justin Rose and Henrik Stenson all part of the star-studded line-up.

Three of America's Ryder Cup team are also returning to Europe to compete, with former Masters champion Patrick Reed joined by team-mates Tony Finau and Billy Horschel.

"I am delighted to be returning to the BMW PGA Championship," said Casey. "Obviously Wentworth is one of my favourite golf courses and I have such fantastic memories there.

"I really enjoyed playing last year after a few years away and playing in front of your home fans is always incredibly enjoyable. As a Rolex Series event and now the start of the Ryder Cup points, this is one of the biggest weeks on the European Tour schedule, so hopefully I can bring my A-game."

Watch the BMW PGA Championship from September 19-22 live on Sky Sports Golf!