Catriona Matthew, Juli Inkster back Solheim Cup rookies to impress

Europe captain Catriona Matthew and Team USA's Juli Inkster have backed their rookies to impress in the opening session of the Solheim Cup.

Inkster is bidding to become the first captain to guide Team USA to three consecutive victories, having guided the visitors a 14.5-13.5 win in Germany in 2015 and a 16.5-11.5 success two years' ago.

The visitors have named five of their six rookies in their line-up for the Friday morning foursomes, with only last-minute addition Ally McDonald sitting out, with Inkster keen to get everybody involved as soon as possible.

"I really wanted to get my rookies out there in the morning and get them out there playing," Inkster said. "That was a lot of our thinking. I feel like we got some pretty good rookie alternate shot players, so we'll see how they do.

Jessica Korda missed Team USA's 2017 victory through injury

"You've earned that right to play, whether you're No 1 or you're a captain's pick, so my players will play. I'm not playing anybody five matches, so someone's got to out sometime.

"I just think, especially over here, with the weather and the mental anguish or mental discipline that you need to play 36 holes and 36 holes, I think come singles you're tired.

Morgan Pressel is the oldest player in the American side

"I just feel like if they can just have an afternoon somewhere or a morning to sleep in or an afternoon to rest, I think it just helps."

Matthew has sent out two of her three rookies in the first two games, with wildcard Bronte Law out with Spain's Carlota Ciganda and rookie Celine Boutier alongside Georgia Hall.

Hall made her Solheim Cup debut in the 2017 contest

"We wanted to try and get as many rookies out as we could the first day, the first morning," Matthew said. "It's just that's a long hang-on if they wait to go any later.

"They're all keyed up, ready to go, so I wanted to get them out. I just felt I liked Bronte [Law] was champing at the bit to go.

"I really don't see any weak links on our side. That was why Bronte and Celine [Boutier] were in the first two groups, really, just to get them out there and get them on the course. I just feel the longer they have to hang around and wait the more nervous they're going to get."

