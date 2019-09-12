Solheim Cup: Rory McIlroy sends support message to Team Europe

1:31 Rory McIlroy and a number of his former Ryder Cup team-mates sent messages of support to Team Europe's Solheim Cup team Rory McIlroy and a number of his former Ryder Cup team-mates sent messages of support to Team Europe's Solheim Cup team

Rory McIlroy and Sergio Garcia were among the European stars to record special messages of support to Europe’s Solheim Cup team ahead of this year’s contest at Gleneagles.

Catriona Matthew's side are looking to win the event for the first time since their record-breaking victory in 2013, having lost to Team USA in the past two editions of the biennial contest.

McIlroy and Garcia were part of Europe's winning Ryder Cup team at Le Golf National last year, with the pair alongside a host of other former European players in offering their best wishes to their female counterparts.

Team Europe have won both previous occasions the Solheim Cup was held in Scotland

The duo were joined by the likes of Tommy Fleetwood, Matt Fitzpatrick, former world No 1 Luke Donald and Padraig Harrington - captain of Europe's 2020 Ryder Cup team - in recording their messages, with the support likely to give Team Europe a lift ahead of Friday's opening session.

Click on the video above to watch the European support messages!

