Joaquin Niemann of Chile wins The Greenbrier to make history

Joaquin Niemann made history in West Virginia

Joaquin Niemann has become the first Chilean to win on the PGA Tour after he claimed a six-shot victory at the Greenbrier Classic in West Virginia.

Tied at the ninth hole following a bogey, the 20-year-old, who had led for most of the day, dropped in six birdies on the back nine, including three consecutive at the end, as he shot a six-under 64 at White Sulphur Springs.

Not even a bogey at the 15th could halt his march as he won the opening tournament of the new PGA season at 21-under 259.

Tom Hoge, who had chased Niemann all afternoon, ended up second at 15-under after a closing 65.

Brian Harman (65), Harris English (67), Nate Lashley (69) and Richy Werenski (69) were another shot further back.