Joaquin Niemann of Chile wins The Greenbrier to make history

Last Updated: 16/09/19 12:01am

Joaquin Niemann made history in West Virginia

Joaquin Niemann has become the first Chilean to win on the PGA Tour after he claimed a six-shot victory at the Greenbrier Classic in West Virginia.

Tied at the ninth hole following a bogey, the 20-year-old, who had led for most of the day, dropped in six birdies on the back nine, including three consecutive at the end, as he shot a six-under 64 at White Sulphur Springs.

Not even a bogey at the 15th could halt his march as he won the opening tournament of the new PGA season at 21-under 259.

Tom Hoge, who had chased Niemann all afternoon, ended up second at 15-under after a closing 65.

Brian Harman (65), Harris English (67), Nate Lashley (69) and Richy Werenski (69) were another shot further back.

