Justin Rose battling knee injury ahead of BMW PGA Championship

Justin Rose has emerged as an injury doubt for this week's BMW PGA Championship after revealing he is struggling with a knee injury.

Rose cancelled his media duties on Tuesday and has also withdrawn from Wednesday's star-studded pro-am, although he remains determined to take his place in the field for the opening round on Thursday.

The world No 4 suffered the injury last week and has been having intensive treatment on the ailment, but he will be unable to fit in any practice rounds before his scheduled 12:40pm tee time on Thursday, when he is slated to play alongside Ryder Cup team-mate Jon Rahm and former Masters champion Patrick Reed.

Rose, who lost to Anders Hansen in a play-off at Wentworth in 2007 and was also runner-up to Luke Donald five years later, issued a statement which read: "Last Thursday I slipped and jarred my knee.

"Since then I have been getting treatment on the injury and I have been working hard with Justin Buckthorp and my medical team away from the course in order to ensure I am able to play in this week's BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.

"Unfortunately, I have had to withdraw from Wednesday's pro-am as a precaution, but I am doing everything I can to be fit to play on Thursday."