BMW PGA Championship has 'major feel' to it on European Tour

Billy Horschel is won of the American contingent playing at the BMW PGA Championship

Billy Horschel believes the BMW PGA Championship has a major feel to it and thinks victory would cement his status as a world player.

Horschel is one of a number of PGA Tour players making their debut at Wentworth this week, with Patrick Reed, Tony Finau and Viktor Hovland all also appearing at the Rolex Series event.

Changes to the European Tour calendar saw the tournament moved to September from its traditional May spot, allowing more players to include it in their schedules, with Horschel hoping to impress and become the first American since Arnold Palmer to lift the trophy.

Horschel plays alongside Tyrrell Hatton and Matt Fitzpatrick for the first two days

"[The BMW PGA] is comparable to our Players Championship," Horschel said. "I feel like it's a major on our tour and the European Tour feels like this is a major for them on their Tour."

"It's a very historic event, a lot of tradition. To be able to come over here and add my name to the trophy, it would truly mean a lot to me because for the other fact, it would show that I am a world player.

"I am a world-class player and that I can go around the world and win at spots in the world, not just America. To be a world-class player, you have to be able to go outside your comfort zone and play in countries and courses you're not used to and play well and win. That's something I've always wanted to do and hopefully I can achieve."

Finau also makes his first appearance on the iconic West Course, having appeared at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship last season, with the world No 12 looking to play more frequently outside of the USA in the years ahead.

Finau can move inside the world's top 10 with victory this week

"I feel like I have world-class game, and the way to prove that to yourself is to travel the world and play," Finau said. "I've always known that I wanted to come back and compete against world-class players on different type of golf courses.

"If you're truly a world-class player, I feel like you've got to win all around the world on different types of golf courses, and then I get to experience different cultures and travel to different places.

"So a combination of all those things, I feel like are a reason why I wanted to add some European Tour events and maybe eventually even some other tours to my resumé."

