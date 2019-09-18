BMW PGA Championship: Switch to September all positive, says Nick Dougherty

Rory McIlroy headlines a stellar field at Wentworth

Moving the BMW PGA Championship to September was initially met with some scepticism, but Nick Dougherty says the switch has been justified by the condition of the course and the strength of the field.

The European Tour's flagship event has been held in May since 1975, but this year's edition features one of the strongest fields in the tournament's history, while also attracting more stars from the PGA Tour ...

Francesco Molinari is the defending champion this week

When the new date was confirmed for the BMW PGA Championship, there was a lot of concern about the prospect of dodgy September weather, but it's not as if we didn't have adverse conditions at the end of May.

We've been lucky here over the years, and it looks like we've got a fine week in store, and the prospective issues over the weather for mid-September are unfounded. In terms of the conditioning of the course, they've had the benefit of a whole summer to get the West [Course] just how they want it, and it is nothing short of immaculate out there.

I was here filming for Tee-Time Tips a few weeks ago, and it was already stunning as they were starting to bring it together for tournament conditions. The growth is consistent, the rough is consistent, and it's exactly what the players want.

Patrick Reed is one of the star American players in the field

The greens are pure and will remain so throughout the week, and I think we'll see Wentworth in better condition than we've ever seen it before.

In terms of the new date from a scheduling perspective, it's been all positive. Just look at all the star names in the field this week, including a strong contingent from the United States with Patrick Reed, Tony Finau and Billy Horschel all making the trip.

Obviously, Rory McIlroy is the headline act, but he has an all-star supporting cast with many playing this week who might have found the original May date tougher to fit into their schedules. With the new PGA Tour in its infancy, it's an opportunity for so many to come to Europe and experience the Rolex Series at this time of year.

Padraig Harrington has also had an impact, making it abundantly clear that he wants to see everyone who has aspirations of playing in next year's Ryder Cup teeing it up at Wentworth. Qualifying for his European team starts and finishes here, so it's in the players' interests to be here to enhance their chances of making the team.

Qualifying for Padraig Harrington's Ryder Cup team starts this week

Ten of the 12 from Le Golf National are here, and all the players will tell you that the BMW PGA Championship remains the flagship event on the European Tour. It's a magnificent venue and setting, and winning here will always feel extra special.

The roll of honour here literally reads like a who's who of European golf, and the coveted trophy tends to be lifted by one of the bigger names. We've had the odd surprise winner here in the past, but I'd be surprised if we saw that happen this week.

Rory McIlroy is clearly the standout name when you look at the main contenders. He's won here before, came close again last year, and he arrives here this week well rested after winning the Tour Championship and just losing out in a play-off at the Omega European Masters the week after.

McIlroy's form and confidence are sky high

His form and confidence are at the ideal level after a consistently excellent season, with three big wins, and I've lost count of the number of top 10s he's had. The course sets up perfectly for him, and he's obviously the man to beat this week, for me.

Perhaps the biggest threat to McIlroy could be Tommy Fleetwood. I'm certain he'll win at least once or twice before the year is out, and this is as good a place as any to pick up his first win since Abu Dhabi in January last year.

Tommy played well at Crans-sur-Sierre and was right in the mix heading into the final round, although he finished two shots out of the play-off after a frustrating 70 on Sunday.

Tommy Fleetwood is overdue a first win since January 2018

He's been really consistent since being runner-up to Shane Lowry at The Open, following that up with a tie for fourth at the WGC-FedEx St Jude the week after, and his game has been trending in the right direction.

To succeed at Wentworth you need to be a great iron player, and that's Tommy's biggest strength. He has proved before that he thrives on the big stage, at the bigger venues and playing against the biggest fields, and it doesn't get any bigger than this week.