Shane Lowry awarded Honorary Life Membership by European Tour

Champion Golfer of the Year Shane Lowry has become the latest player to join the exclusive group of Honorary Life Members of the European Tour.

Lowry was presented with the membership in recognition of his Open victory in July, his maiden major title, where held off Tommy Fleetwood on the final day to storm to a six-stroke victory.

The five-time European Tour winners is the 56th player to take up Honorary Life Membership since the system was introduced in 1978, following on from Patrick Reed being awarded the same status earlier this year.

"It is pretty cool to receive this award," Lowry said. "When you start playing golf when you're a kid you don't know how good you can be, or even when you start playing as a pro. I didn't know that I would get to this day, so it's pretty cool.



"I've obviously joined a nice list of names, which is pretty good as well. My heart lies with The European Tour. I'll always be a member. I love coming back and I love playing in events like this, so it's an extreme privilege to receive this."

Lowry's major breakthrough at Royal Portrush is one of two victories on the European Tour in 2019, with the Irishman also winning the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship in January.

The 32-year-old received the award from European Tour chief executive Keith Pelley ahead of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth, the fourth Rolex Series event of the season.

"Shane's incredible victory at Royal Portrush will be remembered as one of the iconic performances in the Championship's storied history," Pelley said.

"Shane is a terrific character and I think you when you look at the remarkable reception he enjoyed across the island of Ireland in the week following his win, in addition to the warmth and praise on social media globally, that shows you how popular he is in the game. He is also a wonderful ambassador for the European Tour, and is therefore a truly worthy recipient of this honour."

