Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy to feature in Japan Skins Challenge

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy will star in a special challenge in Japan

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy will headline a high-stakes skins match in Japan next month.

Woods and McIlroy will be joined by home favourite Hideki Matsuyama and Australian Jason Day in "The Challenge: Japan Skins" on Monday, October 21 ahead of the inaugural Zozo Championship.

Woods and McIlroy are both playing in the Zozo Championship later in the week

The star foursome will tee up at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Chiba in a match featuring various challenges with the value of each hole gradually increasing throughout the round, which will conclude under floodlights.

The contest is a revamped follow-up to "The Match" last year, in which Woods went head-to-head against Phil Mickelson for a winner-takes-all prize pot of $9m.

"I wanted to be a part of it," said Woods, who recently underwent a minor knee operation and has not played since the BMW Championship in August.

"I haven't been back to Japan since 2006 and the golf fans there are some of the best in the world. It's a unique format and a top field with Rory, Jason and Hideki. I can't wait to play against them on a global stage."

Hideki Matsuyama and Jason Day will also take part

McIlroy added: "There are so many fun elements to The Challenge that will have me wanting to take home that title. Playing with Hideki on his home turf, Tiger coming back to Japan with a Green Jacket, the motivation is certainly there for me, and I'm a huge fan of the skins format.

"I love the way it rewards attacking play and think it suits my game quite well. Any time I can go directly at pins to try and make birdies and eagles, I think it puts me at an advantage.

"The other fun thing about skins is how you find yourself rooting for the other guys if you're not in a position to win the hole. You're hoping they can tie with someone else so you can play for that skin on the next hole. With the escalating dollar amounts, you're always in it until the end."