Bronte Law: Europe's Solheim Cup win trumps all other golfing achievements
Bronte Law believes Europe's "incredible" Solheim Cup win trumps any other achievement in women's golf.
Europe won the Solheim Cup for the first time since 2013 on Sunday with a 14.5-13.5 win against a strong USA team.
The European team trailed by two points with three singles games to play on the final day, but three wins secured victory for Catriona Matthew's side at Gleneagles.
Law scored two points for Europe over the weekend and she told Sky Sports News: "I experienced my first LPGA win earlier on this year and I didn't think it got much better than that.
"Obviously from a very young age I always wanted to win on the LPGA and did that, but this trumps it by a mile.
"It's been incredible to share it with my team-mates and obviously with golf being an individual sport, usually your circle's very small so to be able to have a whole team around you and celebrate with them is very special."
Norway's Suzann Pettersen holed the winning putt on the final hole to seal victory for the European's before immediately announcing her retirement from the sport afterwards.
Law said: "To share that moment with so many legends on the team like Suzann [Pettersen] and be captained by Catriona [Matthew] who obviously is from Scotland.
"We really felt like winning for her was a major part of it and to watch Suzann hole that putt and to know that she was going to retire on that as a high was incredible."
Law now wants to go on "make history" in the women's game and the Solheim Cup experience has given her the belief she can go on to do so.
Law added: "I think I can go on to do anything now.
"I keep working hard, I have a lot of goals in life and I really want to go on to make history and obviously this is part of it and I'm really looking forward to what else I have in store in the future."
