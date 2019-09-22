BMW PGA Championship: Wentworth fan village offers more than golf!
By Ali Stafford at Wentworth
Last Updated: 22/09/19 12:51pm
We have seen another bumper crowd at Wentworth this week for the BMW PGA Championship, with plenty more than just the golf available for spectators to enjoy.
Large numbers of fans have gathered each day for the star-studded Rolex Series event, with the tournament providing lots to see and do away from the golf course.
The BMW PGA Championship village continues to grow in popularity every year, with a whole host of activities to entice people of all ages to the event.
From putting challenges and special coaching sessions to partake in, to a host of pop-up stalls and food establishments to sample, there's plenty for spectators to take in before they venture out to see the European Tour's stars in action.
The tournament has also switched the musical acts in recent years to entice a younger audience to the event, with Rudimental returning to headline the main stage for the second year running.
To find out more about exactly how much fun there has to be had at Wentworth, we sent Wayne "Radar" Riley out to sample everything there is to offer in the Championship Village.
Click on the video above to see the fans' guide to the BMW PGA Championship!