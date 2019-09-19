BMW PGA: Holes-in-one and wild celebrations, recreated by Wayne 'Radar' Riley

4:31 Amazing holes-in-one and wild celebrations have been a regular fixture at the BMW PGA Championship, and Wayne 'Radar' Riley has been recreating some of the most memorable moments Amazing holes-in-one and wild celebrations have been a regular fixture at the BMW PGA Championship, and Wayne 'Radar' Riley has been recreating some of the most memorable moments

The BMW PGA Championship has produced some truly magical moments over the years, and Wayne Riley has been out on the Wentworth course to recreate some of the most memorable.

The likes of Miguel Angel Jimenez, Beef Johnston and Chris Wood have thrilled the fans at the West Course with fantastic holes-in-one, followed by celebrations to match, but can Radar emulate them?

Beef Johnston with his prize for an ace at the 10th

It's not just the aces that live long in the memory; how about Tommy Fleetwood's incredible albatross at the fourth in 2015, the same day as Jimenez aced the second and celebrated with his trademark Spanish jig.

And with an illustrious roll of honour in the European Tour's flagship event, Radar also looks back at some of the best moments from the likes of Seve Ballesteros and Colin Montgomerie, who lifted the famous trophy five times between them.

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

Watch the video above to see Radar recreate the most memorable moments in the rich history of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth. And enjoy extensive live coverage throughout the week on Sky Sports Golf.