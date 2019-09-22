Nelly Korda wins Lacoste Ladies Open de France for first LET title

Nelly Korda won by eight shots over France's Celine Boutier

Nelly Korda claimed her first Ladies European Tour title as she fired a four-under 67 to ease to victory at the Lacoste Ladies Open de France.

The United States Solheim Cup star, who has won two titles on the LPGA Tour and one on the Symetra Tour, held a one-shot lead heading into the final round, but she triumphed by eight shots after she carded six birdies and two bogeys on a blustery final day at Golf du Medoc near Bordeaux.

Korda finished on 15 under with France's Celine Boutier taking second place ahead of her European Solheim Cup team-mate and last year's tournament winner Caroline Hedwall, and Joanna Klatten, who tied for third on five under.

Nelly Korda becomes the third American in four years to win the Lacoste Ladies Open de France, following on from Beth Allen and Cristie Kerr, who won at Chantaco in 2016 and 2017

"Conditions were tough, but I tried to stay level headed and I tried to keep my head down and make as many birdies as possible," said 21-year-old Korda, who, together with her sister Jessica, was the joint leading points' scorer for the United States at Gleneagles last weekend.

"I was consistent and hit a lot of fairways and greens, so I gave myself a lot of opportunities and my putting was quite good. I played really well last week and unfortunately we didn't get the win, but I've been playing really solidly."

Nelly and Jessica Korda played a starring role for USA at the Solheim Cup

Boutier carded three birdies and three bogeys for a level-par 71 as she finished on seven under

She said: "I'm very excited about the result because right after Solheim, I didn't know what to expect, physically and mentally after that week. Nelly played very well and it was going to be hard to catch her, especially in those conditions, so I'm happy with the result. I have to say, the back nine was a little tough."

Another European Solheim Cup player Azahara Munoz, a two-time winner of the event, tied for fifth place with Laura Fuenfstueck, Julia Engstrom, Olivia Cowan and Manon De Roey, while Jessica Karlsson and Charlotte Thompson tied for 10th.