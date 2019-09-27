Luckiest shot in golf ever? Amateur gets huge break at Dunhill Links

0:53 Amateur Jeremy Ord saw his tee shot ricochet off a wall and bounce off a cart path to set up an unlikely birdie chance. Amateur Jeremy Ord saw his tee shot ricochet off a wall and bounce off a cart path to set up an unlikely birdie chance.

A 'lucky' bounce isn't uncommon on the golf course, although one amateur took good fortune to the extreme during the second round of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

Businessman Jeremy Ord was playing alongside South Africa's Branden Grace for the team event in Scotland, where he received a remarkable break during his round at Kingsbarns.

Ord's tee shot at the par-three 13th was pulled way left of the green and seemingly heading out of bounds when it bounced off the cart path and towards a stone wall.

The ball could have easily got stuck in the wall or ricocheted into an unplayable position, only for it instead to canon off the stones and bounce off the path once again to head towards the green.

After racing through the fringe and gathering pace as it reached the putting surface, Ord then watched on in amazement as his ball finished no more than three feet from the flag.

Was Ord's tee shot the luckiest shot in golf? Click on the video above and judge for yourself!

