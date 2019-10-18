Francesco Molinari teams up with Justin Rose's former caddie

Francesco Molinari has split with his caddie of four years

Francesco Molinari has confirmed he will have Justin Rose's former caddie on his bag next year after ending his four-year partnership with Pello Iguaran.

Molinari and Iguaran enjoyed five victories together, including a memorable 2018 campaign in which the Italian made his major breakthrough in The Open at Carnoustie before making Ryder Cup history when he won all five of his matches in Europe's handsome win at Le Golf National.

But his form this season had taken a downturn since his disappointing final round at the Masters, and he has not recorded a top-10 finish since and has slipped back out of the world's top 10.

Molinari's bid for a third Italian Open title last week ended with a missed cut, and he will now have Jason Hempleman on his bag for the remainder of 2019 before teaming up with Mark Fulcher in January.

The 36-year-old announced the news in a post on Twitter, which read: "It's been nearly four seasons of incredible emotions and really productive work, but unfortunately relationships sometimes come to an end, even if it's not what we wish for.

"Pello will always be a member of my team and more importantly my family. He's one of the most hard-working, loyal, positive, reflective people I've come across during my career.

Mark Fulcher will now be on Molinari's bag next year

"We've both had good and tough times on the course, but most importantly we both grew together and as individuals during our time together. Thanks for an amazing run."

Fulcher spent 11 years with Rose in a hugely successful period which included a US Open win in 2013, and an Olympic gold medal in Rio in 2016.

He was forced to take time off early this year following heart surgery and, after returning as Rose's caddie for the Masters, the pair parted ways in June after Rose decided to go forward with Gareth Lord on his bag.