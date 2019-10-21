Rory McIlroy responds to Brooks Koepka's 'no rivalry' comments

Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka are the world's top two players

Rory McIlroy has admitted that Brooks Koepka "wasn't wrong" when he dismissed any suggestions of a rivalry between the pair.

Koepka played down the claim that the world's top two were rivals ahead of last week's CJ Cup, where he remarked on McIlroy's lack of majors during their time together on the PGA Tour.

Both players are four-time major champions but McIlroy's last success came at the PGA Championship in 2014, whereas Koepka's have all come since his win at the 2017 US Open.

McIlroy is a three-time winner in 2019

Responding to Koepka's comments in a mid-round interview during the Japan Skins event on Monday, won by Jason Day, McIlroy said: "What Brooks (Koepka) said wasn't wrong.

"I mean, he's been the best player in the world the last couple years - four majors. I don't think he had to remind me that I haven't won one in a while.

McIlroy ended the season as PGA Tour Player of the Year ahead of Koepka

"I love Brooks, he's a great guy. Obviously super-competitive, like we all are. I can see where he's coming from.

"I think if you take what Brooks said out of context then it can become this big thing that it's become. But Brooks and I are good, we're good friends."

McIlroy is competing at the Zozo Championship in Japan while Koepka, who withdrew from the CJ Cup after re-aggravating a knee injury, is scheduled to play the WGC-HSBC Champions next week.

