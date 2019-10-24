Golfer Bio Kim's three-year ban for obscene gesture reduced

Kim performed the gesture after being distracted by a spectator's phone camera

Bio Kim's three-year suspension from the Korean Tour for making an obscene gesture towards spectators has been reduced to a year, according to reports.

Kim's ban was reportedly cut by the disciplinary committee of the Korean Professional Golfers' Association, but he must perform 120 hours of community service and a previous fine of 10 million won (£6,750) remains in place.

The 29-year-old South Korean won the Daegu-Gyeongbuk Open in his home country at the end of September, but was disciplined after raising his middle finger towards the crowd after being distracted by a spectator's phone camera while teeing off on the 16th in the final round.

Announcing the initial suspension, the Korean Tour said Kim had "damaged the dignity of a golfer with etiquette violation and inappropriate behaviour."