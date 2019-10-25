Zozo Championship set for Monday finish after heavy rain in Japan

Tiger Woods holds a share of the lead at the weather-affected Zozo Championship

The PGA Tour has confirmed that the inaugural Zozo Championship will require a Monday finish after heavy rain caused further disruption in Japan.

Bad weather saw play cancelled on Friday at Narshino Country Club, where Tiger Woods holds a share of the lead alongside Gary Woodland after an opening-round 64.

More than six inches of rain was recorded at the venue on Friday, caused by a combination of Typhoon Bualoi and a low-pressure system, leading to severe flooding across the course and in the surrounding area.

PGA Tour officials had been hopeful that play would be able to resume at 6.30am on Saturday morning (10.30pm BST), but have pushed the restart back by at least another three hours to get the course playable again.

The second round is now scheduled to begin no earlier than 1.30am BST on Saturday, with the extended delay meaning the tournament will need to finish on Monday to allow 72 holes to be completed.

Play was postponed on Friday morning before the worst of the weather arrived

All spectators will be unable to access the course on Saturday due to safety concerns, with a decision yet to be made about whether fans will be able to attend on Sunday.

Victory for Woods in Chiba this week will see him equal Sam Snead's PGA Tour record of 82 wins. The 15-time major champion is now due to begin his second round at 3.10am BST alongside Tommy Fleetwood and Satoshi Kodaira.

