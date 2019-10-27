Zozo Championship: Tiger Woods three clear heading into final round

2:47 Highlights from Tiger Woods' third-round 66 at the Zozo Championship, extending his advantage to three shots. Highlights from Tiger Woods' third-round 66 at the Zozo Championship, extending his advantage to three shots.

Tiger Woods came through a mini-blip over his closing holes to take a three-shot lead into the final round of the Zozo Championship.

Woods started the day with a two-shot advantage and briefly pulled five clear of the field at Narashino Country Club, only to stumble slightly over the closing stretch to close out a four-under 66 on Sunday morning.

The 15-time major champion, chasing a record-equalling 82nd PGA Tour title, moved three ahead of home favourite Hideki Matsuyama, with playing partner Gary Woodland a further stroke back in third.

Woods played alongside Woodland (left) on Sunday

Woods opened with a three-putt bogey at the first but bounced back to hole a 10-footer birdie at the third and drain a 30-footer at the par-four next, before adding an eight-foot birdie at the sixth.

The former world No 1, making his first PGA Tour appearance since knee surgery in August, birdied the eighth and made a 15-footer to save par at the ninth, with further birdies at the 11th and 13th briefly extending his advantage to five strokes.

Woods has won all 24 PGA Tour events when he has started the final round leading by three or more

Woods bogeyed the par-five 14th after failing to get up and down from off the green to save par, before closing his round with a disappointing three-putt par after finding the final green in two.

The players stayed in the same threeballs for the final round, with Woods having just 45 minutes to recover before his 2pm tee time (5am GMT). Any uncompleted holes after darkness on Sunday will be completed on Monday morning.