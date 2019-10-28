Tiger Woods delighted with 82nd PGA Tour win at Zozo Championship

2:41 Tiger Woods reflects on securing a record-equalling 82nd PGA Tour title at the Zozo Championship Tiger Woods reflects on securing a record-equalling 82nd PGA Tour title at the Zozo Championship

Tiger Woods was delighted to match Sam Snead's all-time PGA Tour winning record by completing a three-stroke victory at the inaugural Zozo Championship.

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

Woods returned on Monday morning to play his final seven holes after a weather-affected week at Narashino Country Club, where he closed out a three-under 67 to end the week on 19 under.

The former world No 1 birdied the last to extend his winning margin over home favourite Hideki Matsuyama and register his 82nd PGA Tour title, his third victory in the last 14 months.

"It's just crazy," Woods said about his victory total. "I've been able to be consistent most of my career and I've put myself up there with a chance to win on a number of occasions.

Woods posted rounds of 64, 66, 66 and 67 across the five days

"There's plenty of times where I didn't, but today was one of those days where I was going to pull it out. It's been a long week, five days at the top of the board is a long time. It was definitely stressful.

"I'm at a point where I didn't know if I would ever play again. I was just hoping to be able to walk normal again. To be able to go through all that to get to where I'm at now, I'm very appreciative.

Large crowds returned on Monday morning to see Woods close out his win

"I know how it feels to have this game, what I felt like taken away from me, where I couldn't participate in the way that I wanted to. Just so happy and so fortunate to be able to have this opportunity again."

Woods' victory comes at the end of another injury-plagued year, with the former world No 1 coming into this week's event in Japan having played just 17 competitive rounds since his Masters victory in April.

1:45 Gary Woodland has paid tribute to Tiger Woods after his three-shot victory at the inaugural Zozo Championship Gary Woodland has paid tribute to Tiger Woods after his three-shot victory at the inaugural Zozo Championship

The 43-year-old was making his first start since undergoing an arthroscopic procedure in August, the fifth time he has had surgery on his left knee, with Woods pleased with his physical improvements.

"I didn't really know that I would come back and play at this level," Woods added. "But the fact that I could get down to read putts again something that I haven't had to be able to do in months.

Woods is expected to be a playing captain for Team USA at the Presidents Cup later this year

"Something very subtle and simple like that, it makes a difference. Then I felt more comfortable with my putter because I was able to build a better stance and swing wise, my speed start coming back up.

"My back has been less sore because of it, I better rotate better, but still it's always gonna be sore, but it's just less sore. Who would have guessed that bogeying the first three holes I would come out and shoot the numbers that I shot, but I was able to fight back."