Heavy rain delays Mayakoba Golf Classic in Mexico

Last Updated: 14/11/19 8:51pm

Conditions were unplayable in Mexico on Thursday

Heavy rain has caused the opening round of the Mayakoba Golf Classic to be pushed back to Friday morning.

Conditions at the El Camaleon Golf Club in Mexico have been wet all week with further storms expected on Thursday.

The PGA Tour said via its official Twitter account: "Due to wet course conditions and the likelihood of further storms, the start to R1 of @MayakobaGolf has been postponed until 7am Friday."

The event, which was won last year by Matt Kuchar, is the penultimate PGA Tour competition of the year.

