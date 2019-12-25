Sky Sports Golf's quiz of the year: Test your knowledge of 2019!

Rory McIlroy won the FedExCup for a second time

With the golfing calendar done and dusted for another year, it’s time to see how much you can remember from the past 12 months in our special golf quiz.

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

It has been another memorable year on Sky Sports Golf, where we saw Tiger Woods claim his 15th major title at the Masters before going onto to equal Sam Snead's all time PGA Tour record at the Zozo Championship.

We witnessed Rory McIlroy win four times worldwide in 2019, including at The Players and the Tour Championship on his way to lifting the FedExCup, while Shane Lowry celebrated a breakthrough major triumph at The Open.

Lowry held off Tommy Fleetwood on the final day to win at Royal Portrush

World No 1 Brooks Koepka matched McIlroy's major tally by retaining the PGA Championship, with another big highlight being Team Europe's epic final-day victory over Team USA in the Solheim Cup.

There were plenty more thrilling finishes on both the European Tour and the PGA Tour over the past 12 months, with lots more to look forward to over the year ahead.

PGA Tour Golf Live on

How much can you recall from golf in 2019? Take the quiz below and put your knowledge to the test!