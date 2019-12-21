Saturday golf round-up: Adam Scott leads Down Under, Jazz Janewattananond flirts with 59

Adam Scott leads the Australian PGA after three rounds

Adam Scott birdied two of the last three holes to earn a one-stroke lead after the third round of the Australian PGA Championship in Queensland.

Scott's rousing finish capped a classy 69 and took him ahead of compatriot Wade Ormsby at RACV Royal Pines Resort, putting him in pole position to win his first silverware since March 2016.

Scott finished his third round with two birdies over the last three holes

The 2013 Masters Champion, who also won this event that same year, struggled early on day three and was one over for the round after eight holes before back-to-back birdies around the turn revived his fortunes.

Scott then picked up further shots at 16 and 18 to close on 10-under par, but he is not getting ahead of himself in his pursuit of a 30th career title with blustery conditions forecast for the final day.

"It's incredibly bunched, and if it's windy tomorrow, it's going to be hard for anyone to really separate themselves unless they just play an incredible round of golf, go out there and roll in a lot of putts," he said.

"For me, my strategy's going to be the same. Unless I hole a lot of long putts, I don't see myself just running away with this thing. I'm in for a fight tomorrow.

Scott is one clear of fellow Aussie Wade Ormsby

"I've tried really hard to keep my intensity up after last week, and my focus on the course. I've had a couple moments where I've wavered, but I've managed to pull it back together.

"It would be nice to cap off this year with a win here at home because I know what the confidence of that can do going into next year and just kind of make things a little more comfortable running into the Masters time."

Golf Live on

Ormsby ground out a two-under 70 featuring two birdies and 16 pars, while overnight-leader Carl Yuan will head into the final round two off the pace after stumbling to a 73.

Cameron Smith, seeking a historic third consecutive Australian PGA Championship title, is five behind his Presidents Cup team-mate after recovering from two dropped shots on the outward nine with an eagle at the 12th as he battled to a 72.

Janewattananond so close to 59 in Thailand

Jazz Janewattananond narrowly missed out on a magical 59 as he snatched the 54-hole lead after a weather-interrupted third day of the Thailand Masters.

Janewattananond, a comfortable five-shot winner of the Indonesian Masters last week, reeled off an incredible seven consecutive birdies mid-round, and three in a row from the 15th left him needing another at the last to break 60.

Jazz Janewattananond just missed out on a 59 in Thailand

But the in-form Thai star was unable to close with a three and settled for a par and an 11-under round which saw him vault to 17 under, one ahead of Thomas Detry after the Belgian carded a 66.

"I didn't even know my score until I walked into the score recording area," said Janewattananond. "I was wondering why everyone was asking me if I had birdied the last hole until I realised I was just one shot away from a 59. To be honest, my mind was pretty blank even when I sank birdie after birdie.

"I knew I was playing good and my putting was good. I just know I needed to hit onto the green and my putter will take care of everything else."