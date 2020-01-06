Justin Thomas admits to luck in Sentry Tournament of Champions win

1:33 Justin Thomas admitted that luck was on his side after snatching a dramatic play-off victory at the Sentry Tournament of Champions Justin Thomas admitted that luck was on his side after snatching a dramatic play-off victory at the Sentry Tournament of Champions

Justin Thomas admitted he thought he had thrown his chance of Sentry Tournament of Champions victory away before snatching a dramatic win in Hawaii.

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

Thomas had turned a two-shot deficit into a two-shot lead during an enthralling final round on the Plantation Course at Kapalua, with six birdies in an eight-hole stretch pulling him ahead of Patrick Reed and overnight leader Xander Schauffele.

The world No 4 then bogeyed the 16th and dropped a shot at the last to slip into a three-way play-off, where a birdie at the third extra hole was enough to secure a 12th PGA Tour title.

"For some reason I was supposed to win this week," Thomas said. "I got very, very lucky to even have that opportunity.

Thomas' victory is his third in his last seventh worldwide starts

"I truly felt like through 15 holes it was one of the best rounds I had played. I was in such control tee to green. I was putting it beautifully, my irons were awesome.

"I hit a really good drive on 16, just the wind took it more, and then 18 was just a disaster. I really didn't hit very many good shots on the hole, but it worked out."

Thomas' two late bogeys saw him post a four-under 69 and end the week on 14 under, with the 2017 champion only getting into a play-off after Schauffele three-putted from 40 feet at the last.

Reed missed a 25-foot eagle attempt for victory on the first extra hole and then three-putted from the fringe at the next to allow Thomas to survive with a par, before Thomas capitalised on another missed birdie chance from Reed at the next to pitch to three feet and set up a winning birdie.

Reed had posted a round-of-the-day 66 to set the early clubhouse target

"A decent amount of [wins] I got fortunate like I did today," Thomas added. "That's what happens when you win, stuff goes your way.

"Obviously you have to play well and make some putts and hit some shots, but at the end of the day, you need stuff to go your way, and it definitely did today.

PGA Tour Golf Live on

"It's not supposed to be that hard, but I made it about five times as hard as it needed to be. I just had that debacle of that 18th hole to even get in a play-off, but I was very fortunate to have a couple of putts miss to give myself a chance."