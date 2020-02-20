Golf News

News

Rory McIlroy opens up two-shot lead at WGC-Mexico Championship

Last Updated: 21/02/20 1:03am
2:09
Highlights from the opening round of the WGC-Mexico Championship at Club de Golf Chapultepec.
Highlights from the opening round of the WGC-Mexico Championship at Club de Golf Chapultepec.

Rory McIlroy continued his impressive run of form to top the leaderboard after the opening round of the WGC-Mexico Championship.

Latest leaderboard

WGC-Mexico Championship

The world No 1, who has posted top-five finishes in his last five worldwide starts, birdied three of his last four holes to post a six-under 65 and open up a two-shot lead at Club de Golf Chapultepec.

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland

location

Justin Thomas and Bubba Watson are McIlroy's closest challengers after carding matching 67s, with Bryson DeChambeau and Louis Oosthuizen three back in tied-fourth alongside Billy Horschel and Corey Conners.

Watson closed out his bogey-free back nine with a final-hole birdie
Watson closed out his bogey-free back nine with a final-hole birdie

Starting on the back nine, McIlroy moved ahead by holing a 16-foot eagle at the par-five 11th before getting up and down from off both the 12th and 14th greens to make six-footers to save par.

McIlroy posted a two-putt birdie at the 15th on his way to reaching the turn in 33 and nailed a 12-foot putt from the fringe to regain the outright advantage, only to miss from five feet on his way to bogeying the fourth.
2:35
Nick Dougherty and Paul McGinley look back at the key moments from Rory McIlroy's opening-round 65.
Nick Dougherty and Paul McGinley look back at the key moments from Rory McIlroy's opening-round 65.

The world No 1 recovered from a wayward approach into the par-five sixth to pitch to 25 feet and post an unlikely birdie, before following a 15-foot gain at the eighth by holing a 10-footer on his final hole to grab the first-round lead for the second year running.

Watson had set the early clubhouse target after finding five birdies in an opening-round 67, with his only blemish coming up after he found water off the seventh tee, with Thomas also on four under after missing a 10-foot birdie opportunity at the last to get within one of McIlroy.

Thomas finished runner-up at this event in 2018
Thomas finished runner-up at this event in 2018

Tyrrell Hatton marked his return from wrist surgery with a two-under 69 to join Lee Westwood, Paul Casey - who eagled the driveable first - and Patrick Reed in the group four off the pace, with Tommy Fleetwood a further stroke back after recovering from bogeying two of his first five holes.

Also See:

Fleetwood's playing partner Gary Woodland is also on one under, while defending champion Dustin Johnson slipped 11 strokes off the pace following a five-over 76.

Live WGC - Mexico Championship

February 21, 2020, 7:00pm

Live on

Get Sky Sports Get a Sky Sports pass

Watch the WGC-Mexico Championship throughout the week live on Sky Sports. Live coverage continues on Friday from 5pm on Sky Sports Golf.

Trending

©2020 Sky UK