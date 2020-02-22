Jon Rahm fires career-best 61, including hole-in-one, at WGC-Mexico Championship

Jon Rahm shot 61 for the first time as a professional

Jon Rahm was happy to take full advantage of some good fortune as a career-best 61, including a hole-in-one, propelled him into contention at the WGC-Mexico Championship.

Rahm enjoyed a red-hot start to his third round and birdied six of the first seven holes before a bogey at eight stalled his challenge, but he revived his charge up the leaderboard with three back-nine birdies ahead of his magic moment on the 17th.

The Spaniard's arrow-straight gap wedge at the 158-yard par-three landed a few feet short of the hole and hopped straight into the cup on the second bounce for the second ace of the day, following Chez Reavie's fifth hole-in-one on the PGA Tour at the third just over an hour earlier.

"With the start I had today, the only thing in mind was trying to get as close as possible to the leaders," said Rahm, whose 11-under round lifted him into the top five on 15 under par.

"If I had a good finish, I was going to have a chance tomorrow, and that's kind of what gave me a second wind on the back nine.

1:09 Jon Rahm lit up the third day of the WGC-Mexico Championship with a career-best 61, which included this stunning slam-dunk hole-in-one at the 17th. Jon Rahm lit up the third day of the WGC-Mexico Championship with a career-best 61, which included this stunning slam-dunk hole-in-one at the 17th.

"After four holes, I basically had tap-in, tap-in, tap-in and 10 feet for birdie, and I thought it could be a really special day, and then backing it up with a great birdie on six and seven and a great tee shot on eight. I had a little bit of a hiccup, a three-putt on the eighth, and it's just a difficult hole, but everything balances out.

"I think a lot of us like to talk sometimes about how unlucky we get, and I think this was one of those days where I got fortunate.

"I hit the right shots and I got the right bounces, and I took advantage of it. I'm just really happy that, after the first two days I'm going to have a legitimate chance on Sunday without needing to shoot 59 or something like that.

0:26 Chez Reavie enjoyed his second hole-in-one in as many months, and his fifth on the PGA Tour as he aced the par-three third hole in the third round of the WGC-Mexico Championship. Chez Reavie enjoyed his second hole-in-one in as many months, and his fifth on the PGA Tour as he aced the par-three third hole in the third round of the WGC-Mexico Championship.

"I just need to stay focused on what I have to do, knowing that I'm not going to get as lucky as I did today, and maybe know that I'm not going to make every putt I look at.

"Just stay confident that I'm under control of my golf swing and keep hitting the right shots and hopefully get a decent start and give the leaders something to think about."