The Masters: Tiger Woods to repeat the 'blueprint' of his 2019 victory

Tiger Woods hopes to repeat his thrilling Masters win in 2019

Tiger Woods will not prepare for this year's Masters any differently to last year, as he looks to defend the Green Jacket at Augusta National in April.

Woods, who underwent spinal fusion surgery in 2017, produced one of the tournament's most dramatic finishes to end an 11-year wait for a major title at the 2019 championship, coming from behind to win by a shot.

The former world No 1 has been focused on Augusta since completing duties as victorious US playing captain at the Presidents Cup in Australia, and has vowed to repeat what seems a successful "blueprint."

Woods said: "The plan is to prepare the same way. It worked last year, so yeah, I've got a blueprint for what I need to do."

Woods' Masters win was the 15th major of his career and his first since 2008

"Once [the Presidents Cup] was done, my prep has been just like it usually is: 'What do I need to do to get ready for the Masters'?"

Woods also expressed the importance of peaking just ahead of the week, as well as the special public embrace he shared with his children who were at Carnoustie to witness his disappointing finish at The 147th Open, when he led outright with eight holes to play before dropping three shots in two holes.

He added: "I've been fortunate to have done this now five times, and to try and have everything peak together for just an incredible week, it's hard to do.

"To have them experience what it feels like to be part of a major championship and watch their dad fail and not get it done, and now to be a part of it when I did get it done, I think it's two memories that they will never forget.

"Just watching them fight over the Green Jacket on the airplane was pretty funny: 'I want to wear it! No, I want to wear it!' That's something I certainly will never forget."

All four days of The Masters 2020 are broadcast live on Sky Sports Golf, April 9-12, with Sky Sports now the exclusive UK broadcaster of the competition.