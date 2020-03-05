Arnold Palmer Invitational: Tee times for second round at Bay Hill
By Sky Sports Golf
Last Updated: 05/03/20 2:05pm
Tee times for the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill in Florida, where Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka feature.
USA unless stated, all times GMT
Starting at hole 1
1145 Brian Gay, Scottie Scheffler
1157 Brian Harman, Beau Hossler, Byeong-Hun An (Kor)
1208 Joel Dahmen, Harry Higgs, Jazz Janewattananond (Tha)
1220 Keith Mitchell, Viktor Hovland (Nor), Keegan Bradley
1231 Nate Lashley, Ian Poulter (Eng), Russell Knox (Sco)
1243 Jim Herman, Brendan Steele, Charles Howell III
1254 Cameron Champ, JT Poston, Stewart Cink
1306 Kevin Tway, Xander Schauffele, Lucas Glover
1317 Patrick Rodgers, Matt Every, Wyndham Clark
1329 Robert Gamez, Henrik Norlander (Swe), Rod Perry
1635 Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Danny Lee (Nzl), Talor Gooch
1647 Padraig Harrington (Irl), Mark Hubbard, Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa)
1658 Harold Varner III, Kevin Streelman, Xinjun Zhang (Chn)
1710 Sung Kang (Kor), Lanto Griffin, Henrik Stenson (Swe)
1721 Matthew Wolff, Danny Willett (Eng), Tony Finau
1733 Collin Morikawa, Joaquin Niemann (Chi), Max Homa
1744 K-H Lee (Kor), Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Justin Rose (Eng)
1756 Adam Scott (Aus), Brooks Koepka, Jason Day (Aus)
1807 Lee Westwood (Eng), Matt Wallace (Eng), Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spa)
1819 Alex Noren (Swe), Ryan Moore, Carlos Ortiz (Mex)
Starting at hole 10
1145 Harris English, Sam Saunders, Doc Redman
1157 Brian Stuard, Vaughn Taylor, Denny McCarthy
1208 Anirban Lahiri (Ind), Rory Sabbatini (Svk), Robby Shelton
1220 Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Sebastian Munoz (Col), Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)
1231 Dylan Frittelli (Rsa), J.B. Holmes, Kevin Chappell
1243 Nick Taylor (Can), Graeme McDowell (NIrl), Bubba Watson
1254 Sungjae Im (Kor), Marc Leishman (Aus), Rickie Fowler
1306 Phil Mickelson, Patrick Reed, Bryson DeChambeau
1317 Abraham Ancer (Mex), Jason Kokrak, Zac Blair
1329 Hank Lebioda, Matthew NeSmith, Brendon Matthews
1635 Charl Schwartzel (Rsa), Sam Ryder
1647 Matt Jones (Aus), Scott Harrington, Sam Burns
1658 Charley Hoffman, Scott Brown, Tyrrell Hatton (Eng)
1710 Cheng-Tsung Pan (Tai), Kevin Na, Pat Perez
1721 Andrew Putnam, Corey Conners (Can), Scott Piercy
1733 Billy Horschel, Zach Johnson, Steve Stricker
1744 Tyler Duncan, Kevin Kisner, Jimmy Walker
1756 Adam Long, Davis Love III, Vijay Singh (Fij)
1807 Troy Merritt, Brendon Todd, Si Woo Kim (Kor)
1819 Tom Hoge, Bud Cauley, Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng)
1830 Rob Oppenheim, Maverick McNealy, (a) Chun Ant Yu (Tpe)
Watch the Arnold Palmer Invitational throughout the week live on Sky Sports. Live coverage continues on Friday from midday via the red button, before switching to Sky Sports Golf from 2pm!