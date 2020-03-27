Evian Championship rescheduled for August as part of 'Europe swing'

Jin Young Ko is defending champion at the Evian Championship

The Ladies European Tour and LPGA Tour have announced that the 2020 Evian Championship has been rescheduled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Originally scheduled to be held from July 23-26 in Evian-les-Bains, France, the event has been pushed back a fortnight to now take place from August 6-9.

The tournament replaces the vacant week previously occupied in the calendar by the Women's Olympic Tournament in Tokyo, which has been postponed until 2021, with the new date meaning the tournament comes the week before the Ladies Scottish Open.

Inbee Park won gold for South Korea at the 2016 Rio Olympics

LPGA Tour Commissioner Mike Whan said: "This adjustment makes for easier travel for players and assists us as we look to reschedule previously postponed events during a crowded summer and fall timeframe.

"Like all our corporate partners, the team at the Evian Championship has always taken great steps to elevate the stage for our athletes. This 2020 schedule shift is yet another example of them supporting our players and our Tours during a very difficult time around the world."

The switch means the LPGA Tour currently has four European events scheduled in consecutive weeks, with the Evian Championship and Ladies Scottish Open followed by the Women's British Open at Royal Troon from August 20-23 and the UL International Crown the following week.

The LPGA Tour has already cancelled or postponed 10 events on their 2020 schedule, with the ANA Inspiration - traditionally the first major of the year - rescheduled from April to September 10-13.