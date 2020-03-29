Sky Sports Golf TV guide: What's on from March 30-April 5?

Paul McGinley (right) captained Team Europe at the 2014 Ryder Cup

From European team success to memorable major final rounds, there's another action-packed week of iconic tournaments to enjoy on Sky Sports Golf.

With the sporting world still in indefinite shutdown due to the global coronavirus pandemic, we've continued to trawl through the golfing archives to dig out plenty of unforgettable golfing moments.

The TV schedule has been significantly revamped to make each day dedicated to a different tour, tournament or area of golf, with highlights, features and lots more to enjoy.

Here's a look at what's coming up over the next few days (week beginning March 30)…

Monday

Europe claimed a narrow 14.5-13.5 victory at the 2019 Solheim Cup

The week kicks off by remembering Europe's most recent Solheim Cup success, with the Sunday singles repeated - in full - from 10am.

A two-hour documentary - The Greatest Solheim - speaks to key players from Europe's victory at Gleneagles, while highlights from all three days are also in the schedules.

Tuesday

The "Tuition Tuesday" theme continues through golf's competitive hiatus, with a host of School of Golf episodes on all day to offer handy hints and tips to improve your game.

There's also a late-night revisit a previous Ryder Cup, with extended coverage of Team USA's 2008 victory available from 10.30am.

Wednesday

McIlroy claimed a one-shot win at Wentworth in 2014

A day dedicated to European Tour golf gives viewers the opportunity to watch full final-round coverage of the 2019 BMW PGA Championship, as well as highlights of Danny Willett's victory.

We also re-visit some of the other recent editions of the Wentworth contest, with Rory McIlroy's 2014 win, Chris Wood's 2016 success and Alex Noren's 2017 win among those featured.

Thursday

Our PGA Tour day centres around Rory McIlroy's most recent Tour Championship victory, with the final day of his East Lake win repeated in full from 10am.

Highlights from all four rounds of the FedExCup finale will also be available over the day, while from 11pm there's an extended look back at the infamous "Miracle of Medinah" Ryder Cup from 2012.

Friday

Coverage goes into major mode for Friday's schedule, centred around the 2014 PGA Championship and McIlroy's most recent major title.

Bumper highlights from all four days at Valhalla will feature, with the final round available at either midday or 8pm.

Saturday

All 12 hours of final-round coverage from the 2017 Open Championship get repeated, where Jordan Spieth and Matt Kuchar produced a thrilling final-round tussle at Royal Birkdale.

Sunday

The week is rounded off in style with a full day devoted to the Ryder Cup, with the Sunday singles repeated, in full, from Europe's 2014 win at Gleneagles.

There's also two-hour daily highlights from an impressive win for Paul McGinley's side, plus another chance to look back at Europe's Medinah win.