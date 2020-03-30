European Tour: Irish Open postponed due to coronavirus pandemic

Jon Rahm is a two-time winner of the Irish Open

The Dubai Duty Free Irish Open has become the latest European Tour event to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Graeme McDowell was due to host the Rolex Series event at Mount Juliet Estate from May 28-31, with world No 1 Rory McIlroy and defending champion Jon Rahm already committed to playing.

The European Tour are looking to reschedule the tournament for later in the season, with the Trophee Hassan II from June 4-7 now the earliest date for golf to resume.

McDowell is committed to hosting the next two editions of the Irish Open

"As important as the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open is to all of us, everyone's health is our only concern," McDowell said.

"My thoughts are with everyone affected by the crisis and I hope everyone keeps safe and well during these difficult times."

Rahm was looking to defend his title, while McDowell was due to host for the first time

The golfing calendar has already been severely disrupted by the COVID-19 outbreak, with the first two majors of the year postponed, as well as the Olympic Games, while the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play was cancelled.

The Magical Kenya Open (March 12-15), Hero Indian Open (March 19-22), Maybank Championship (April 16-19), Volvo China Open (April 23-26), Estrella Damm N.A Andalucia Masters (April 30-May 3) and the Made In Denmark (May 21-24) are the other regular events to be postponed, while the GolfSixes (May 9-10) and the D+D Real Czech Masters (August 20-23) have been removed completely from the schedule.

Keith Pelley, European Tour chief executive, said: "The decision to postpone the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open follows consultation with all stakeholders and was made with public health and well-being as our absolute priority. Our thoughts are with everyone right now and we are all united in trying to fight the spread of the pandemic.

"With this in mind, we will continue to evaluate all aspects of our 2020 European Tour schedule, and discussions on the rescheduling of postponed events will remain ongoing until we have clarity on the global situation."