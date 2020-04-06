The Masters quiz: Put your Augusta National knowledge to the test!

The Masters has witnessed some of golf's most iconic moments and has some of the sport's all-time greats on its roll of honour, but how much do you know about the event?

The men's major season was supposed to get underway this week at Augusta National, only for the tournament to join the long list of events postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tiger Woods' bid for a record-equalling sixth Green Jacket will have to wait until at least later in the year, having claimed a 15th major title and first since 2008 during last year's contest.

The traditional opening major of the year is the only event needed for Rory McIlroy to complete the Grand Slam, while Sergio Garcia and Danny Willett are among the list of recent European winners.

Jack Nicklaus holds the record for most Masters victories, with Gary Player, Tom Watson and Seve Ballesteros all among the golfing legends to have previously won the Green Jacket.

How much do you know about the Masters? Put your knowledge to the test and take our quickfire quiz from the Augusta archives!

